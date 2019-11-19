Google removes anti-India app: Punjab govt

Google has removed the anti-India mobile app '2020 Sikh Referendum' from its Play Store after Punjab government took up the matter with the IT giant, an official said here on Tuesday. This app is not available anymore on Google Play Store for mobile phone users in India, a Punjab government spokesperson said.

“Sikhs for Justice”, a group based abroad and banned by India, has been lobbying for Punjab’s secession from the country through the “2020 Sikh Referendum” campaign. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has accused Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence of being involved in the campaign.

Earlier this month, he asked state government officials to approach Google and also coordinate with the central government to ensure that the new app is removed. A notice under section 79(3)B of the Information Technology Act was sent to Google seeking the removal of the application created by ICETECH.

