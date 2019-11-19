International Development News
Compensation to Punjab farmers not burning stubble suspended after claims of irregularities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
The Punjab government has suspended payment of compensation to farmers for not burning paddy stubble after complaints that some ineligible people had received the amount, an official said on Tuesday. It has ordered reverification of the beneficiaries who have been paid Rs 2,500 per acre for not burning paddy straw.

"We are reverifying the beneficiaries because there were a few complaints that ineligible farmers may have got the compensation amount," a senior official of the state agriculture department said. The reverification process is to remove ineligible farmers, if any. The government has also suspended the disbursement of compensation for the time being, the official said.

The officials of the revenue and agriculture departments would ensure physical verification in order to weed out any undeserving claim, the official said. The department would also rely on data received from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre to verify whether the paddy stubble was burnt or not on a particular piece of farm land, the official added.

Last week, the state government had decided to give Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation to farmers for not burning paddy straw. The decision had come after the Supreme Court had asked the Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh government to give compensation to farmers to encourage them not to burn paddy stubble, which has been blamed to be as major reasons for environmental pollution.

The government has so far disbursed a sum of Rs 19 crore to 29,343 small and marginal farmers who did not defy the ban on stubble burning, according to the official. To become eligible for claiming compensation, a farmer has to meet three conditions: his total landholding should not exceed five acres, he has not burnt paddy residue and he must be a non-basmati crop grower.

Punjab has estimated that it may have to disburse Rs 300-400 crore to farmers this year who have not burnt paddy straw as compensation this year. After a farmer submits his claim for seeking compensation, the panchayat secretary concerned would verify his claim and also maintain a record of crop residue burning in his area.

Then the revenue department officials would also conduct verification of the farm land and also paddy residue was burnt or not. The entire data pertaining to claims was uploaded on the government portal for disbursement of claims, official added. Meanwhile, the police in Fazilka district has registered a case of cheating against two shopkeepers for allegedly making fake entries of compensation claims on the government website.

Two computers have been seized from their shops and sent to a forensic lab in Chandigarh for examination, police said. PTI CHS SUN HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Latest News

INSIGHT-‘Fire magicians’ and medieval weaponry: a Hong Kong university under siege

For three days last week, anti-government protesters camped out at Hong Kongs sprawling Polytechnic University prepared for what they feared might be a bloody, even deadly, battle with police.In the universitys heart, littered with smashed ...

UPDATE 1-Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence.Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said that the comp...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday made helmets mandatory for two-wheeler pillion riders, including children above the age of four years, and directed the state government to inform people about the new rule by issuing notifications and insta...
