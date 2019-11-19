International Development News
Development News Edition

Terror financing: ED takes possession of Kashmir assets linked to Salahuddin, others

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:28 IST
Terror financing: ED takes possession of Kashmir assets linked to Salahuddin, others

The ED has taken possession of seven of the 13 assets attached by it in the past in connection with a terror financing case against Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based terrorist and chief of the globally banned group Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached these assets in March this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After the Adjudicating Authority of the said law recently upheld the order, the possession notice was issued, they said. The ED had attached a total of 13 properties worth Rs 1.22 crore in Kashmir that belonged to Mohammad Shafi Shah, a resident of Bandipora, Gulam Nabi, a resident of Anantnag district, and five other residents of Jammu-Kashmir, who allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

Possession of the remaining six assets will also been taken soon, they said. The federal probe agency had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action (UAPA) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the most active terror outfit in Kashmir, has been responsible for funding terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. "Headed by Syed Salahuddin, its self-styled commander based out of Rawalpindi in Pakistan, it funds terrorism on Indian soil through money organised by a trust called JKART (Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) in alleged connivance with the ISI and other Pakistan-based entities," the ED had said.

It had said its probe found that "terror funds" were being sent to India through hawala -- an illegal way of routing money by skirting banking channels, barter trade and human carriers. "The funds are illegally distributed to the next of kin of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, active and dead," it said.

The US government had in August, 2017 designated Hizbul Mujahideen as a 'foreign terrorist organisation'. Besides heading Hizbul Mujahideen, Salahuddin is the chairman of the United Jehad Council (UJC), a conglomerate of terrorist outfits operating in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had arrested Salahuddin's son Syed Shahid Yousuf in this case in 2017 and the J-K government had later suspended him from service as he was working in the state agriculture department. Shah and three others are lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital in connection with this terror funding case, the ED had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer’s wedding talks, Is Robert Pattinson coming close to his ex?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are still remembered as one of the best Hollywood couples despite their split in the relationship in May 2013. Their union in real life and movies is always a big expectation for their global fans who ha...

UPDATE 1-Bosnia's presidency nominates PM-designate after 13 months

Bosnias inter-ethnic presidency said on Tuesday it has nominated economist Zoran Tegeltija, a Serb, as prime minister-designate, after its Serb, Croat and Bosniak members agreed on how to proceed towards NATO integration 13 months after a v...

Hey, big spender! UK debt to pile up under election promises

Whether Brexit purists or radical socialists win Britains election next month, a deluge of fresh debt is set to bloat the countrys 1.6 trillion pound 2.1 trillion government bond pile.But the permutations around the Dec. 12 election - and t...

UPDATE 1-U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict

Israels ruling right-wing government on Tuesday moved swiftly to embrace Washingtons backing for Israeli settlements, even as Palestinians and Arab leaders said it was a threat to the international rule of law. Mondays announcement by Secre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019