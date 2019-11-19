HP: British tourist, held with charas in Kullu, sent to police custody

A 54-year-old British tourist, who was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district for allegedly carrying 568 gram charas, has been sent to police custody till Wednesday, an official said. Paul Stanton was produced before a court in Kullu on Monday which remanded him to police custody, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The arrest was made on Sunday in Bajaura at around 9.15 pm during checking of a Haryana Roadways bus in which Stanton was travelling, he said. The SP told PTI on Tuesday that Stanton came to India over a month ago and was staying at a hotel in Manali.

During interrogation, Stanton claimed that an unknown person had given him the contraband during trekking, the officer said. The British embassy has been informed about the arrest and Stanton's passport and visa were found to be valid, the SP said.

A case under section 20 (cannabis) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Stanton at the Bhuntar police station, the officer added.

