15.65 lakh cases pending in different courts in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 19:45 IST
As many as 15.65 lakh cases were pending for disposal in different courts in Odisha including 1,50,938 cases in the High Court, state Law Minister Pratap Jena informed the Assembly on Tuesday. Jena said this while replying to written questions in the Assembly.

The minister said that while 14,14,745 cases were pending in the lower courts till October 31 this year, 1,50,938 cases were pending in the Orissa High Court. He further said that 21,659 cases were pending for 10 to 20 years and 3,796 cases for more than 20 years in the high court.

The minister said the high court in last three years (2016, 2017 and 2018) have disposed of 2,09,508 cases while lower court during the time finalised 10,89,002 cases during the same period. Jena said while 14 posts of judges are vacant in the High Court, 25 posts of districts judges, 34 senior civil judges and 89 civil judges posts were vacant in the state.

The minister said steps are being taken to fill up vacant judge posts in the lower courts..

