International Development News
Development News Edition

Probe ordered into allegations of not giving timely treatment to Dalit man from Sangrur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 20:24 IST
Probe ordered into allegations of not giving timely treatment to Dalit man from Sangrur

A probe has been ordered into allegation that a Dalit man, who was mercilessly thrashed and reportedly forced to drink urine in Sangrur district, was not provided timely treatment in a government hospital, according to an official release on Tuesday. Jagmel Singh had succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning at the PGIMER. His legs had to be amputated by doctors because of infection. His mortal remains were consigned to flames on Tuesday.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu asked Principal Secretary Health Anurag Aggarwal to probe the matter and submit a comprehensive report in three days, the release said. Quoting media reports, a spokesperson of the health department said Jagmel was initially taken to a government hospital where the medical officer allegedly did not discharge his duty properly and also did not file the medico-legal report.

The minister ordered a probe to inquire into the role of the medical officer on duty, spokesperson said. On October 21, the victim, who was a resident of Changaliwala village, had entered into an altercation with Rinku and some other people over some issue. The matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers.

Jagmel later told the police that Rinku called him to his house on November 7 to talk about the issue. He had alleged that he was thrashed by four people with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar, and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German police arrest Syrian suspected of planning attack

German police on Tuesday arrested a Syrian suspected of planning an Islamist attack, officials said, with public broadcaster ARD reporting that the man was at the top of the federal polices list of dangerous Islamist extremists.Police speci...

FACTBOX-Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

The U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump shifts into a higher gear this week with a parade of officials facing questioning by lawmakers over Trumps dealings with Ukraine.At issue is whether Trump use...

DDCA apex council rejects Ombudsman's order reinstating Rajat Sharma as president

The Apex council of the Delhi Districts Cricket Association on Tuesday put up a united stand, rejecting ombudsman Justice Retd Badar Durrez Ahmeds order which allowed senior journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as DDCA president...

Mary Kom to play for Punjab Royals

Iconic Indian boxer MC Mary Kom will be part of the NCR Punjab Royals team during the Big Bout League while her fierce rival Nikhat Zareen will compete for Odisha Warriors, the organisers announced on Tuesday. All six teams featuring in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019