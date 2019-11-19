Probe ordered into allegations of not giving timely treatment to Dalit man from Sangrur

A probe has been ordered into allegation that a Dalit man, who was mercilessly thrashed and reportedly forced to drink urine in Sangrur district, was not provided timely treatment in a government hospital, according to an official release on Tuesday. Jagmel Singh had succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning at the PGIMER. His legs had to be amputated by doctors because of infection. His mortal remains were consigned to flames on Tuesday.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu asked Principal Secretary Health Anurag Aggarwal to probe the matter and submit a comprehensive report in three days, the release said. Quoting media reports, a spokesperson of the health department said Jagmel was initially taken to a government hospital where the medical officer allegedly did not discharge his duty properly and also did not file the medico-legal report.

The minister ordered a probe to inquire into the role of the medical officer on duty, spokesperson said. On October 21, the victim, who was a resident of Changaliwala village, had entered into an altercation with Rinku and some other people over some issue. The matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers.

Jagmel later told the police that Rinku called him to his house on November 7 to talk about the issue. He had alleged that he was thrashed by four people with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar, and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

