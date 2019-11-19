Bangladeshi national held with gold bars, arrested

A Bangladeshi national was arrested from the citys Sealdah railway station area on Tuesday after gold bars worth several lakhs of rupees were seized from his possession, a senior Kolkata Police official said. Six gold bars, each weighing around 116.5 gm, were seized from the possession of the 50-year-old man in the car park of the busy railway station and he was arrested, he said.

The man is a resident of Dakshin Gajipur of Comilla district. A total of six gold bars weighing around 700 gm was seized from his possession. It is suspected that he was smuggling these gold bars from Bangladesh and had entered India after crossing the Indo-Bangladesh international border near Haridaspur check post in Bangaon, the official said. After reaching India on Monday, the man had taken a Bangaon-Sealdah local train and reached Sealdah this morning, he said.

Initial probe revealed that the man was planning to go to Burrabazar (the largest wholesale market in the city) to sell the gold bars, he said. A case in this connection was registered at the Entally police station in the city and the Bangladeshi was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

