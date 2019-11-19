International Development News
Development News Edition

Bangladeshi national held with gold bars, arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:02 IST
Bangladeshi national held with gold bars, arrested

A Bangladeshi national was arrested from the citys Sealdah railway station area on Tuesday after gold bars worth several lakhs of rupees were seized from his possession, a senior Kolkata Police official said. Six gold bars, each weighing around 116.5 gm, were seized from the possession of the 50-year-old man in the car park of the busy railway station and he was arrested, he said.

The man is a resident of Dakshin Gajipur of Comilla district. A total of six gold bars weighing around 700 gm was seized from his possession. It is suspected that he was smuggling these gold bars from Bangladesh and had entered India after crossing the Indo-Bangladesh international border near Haridaspur check post in Bangaon, the official said. After reaching India on Monday, the man had taken a Bangaon-Sealdah local train and reached Sealdah this morning, he said.

Initial probe revealed that the man was planning to go to Burrabazar (the largest wholesale market in the city) to sell the gold bars, he said. A case in this connection was registered at the Entally police station in the city and the Bangladeshi was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

PTI SCH KK KK KK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray can be Britain's Davis Cup trump card

Britains Leon Smith could be the envy of the other 17 Davis Cup captains this week with three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray up his sleeve as a surprise second singles player.With Murray having undergone hip-resurfacing surgery in Jan...

South Africa's Gordhan says govt committed to saving SAA but not with money

South Africas public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday that the government was committed to saving South African Airways, but there was no more money available from state coffers, according to a statement from his departme...

Police surround last holdouts at Hong Kong campus protest

A small band of anti-government protesters, their numbers diminished by surrenders and failed escape attempts, remained holed up at a Hong Kong university early Wednesday as they braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus. Polic...

U.N. rights office warns over 'trumped-up' arrests in Nicaragua

The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday criticized the arrest of 16 anti-government protesters in Nicaragua accused of arms trafficking, saying that the charges appeared to have been trumped-up. On Monday, Nicaraguan authorities said the 16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019