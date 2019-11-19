Rashtrapati Bhavan to go blue in solidarity with vulnerable children on Wednesday:UNICEF

The Rashtrapati Bhavan and North and South Block will be lit blue on Wednesday as part of the UNICEF's Go Blue campaign aimed at drawing public attention towards child rights.

The three prominent buildings will be lit blue from 4 PM onwards in solidarity with the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

Later in the evening, the Convention on the Rights of the Child will be launched, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement. PTI UZM DPB

