Elderly man jumps in front of Delhi Metro train, dies

A 75-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday due to depression after jumping before a moving train at Laxmi Nagar Metro station here, police said. The deceased, Amrik Singh, was a resident of Laxmi Nagar. He had undergone eye and knee surgery around two years ago and was suffering from depression, they said.

Singh jumped before a train, going towards Vaishali Metro station, at around 6:35 pm, police said. He had come to the metro station without informing his family members, they added.

Laxmi Nagar is a station on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, which connects Dwarka to Vaishali and Noida Electronic City. Singh was taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Vikram Porwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro).

Police said he worked in a private company before retirement. Singh's family members said he was a patient of depression. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

