Probe ordered against hospital after 'false' dope test reports of cops

The deputy commissioner of Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Tuesday constituted a team to probe against a civil hospital that is accused of falsely clearing over a dozen police personnel in dope tests, officials said. According to Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, 14 police constables had undergone a dope test at the Tarn Taran civil hospital a few days back and their reports were found to be negative. However, the same personnel later underwent a dope test at a civil hospital in Amritsar, where they failed the test.

Indian Administrative Service officer Sandeep Kumar has been asked to conclude the probe within 15 days, the officials said. PTI JMS CHS HMB

