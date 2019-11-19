International Development News
Development News Edition

Probe ordered against hospital after 'false' dope test reports of cops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 22:02 IST
Probe ordered against hospital after 'false' dope test reports of cops

The deputy commissioner of Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Tuesday constituted a team to probe against a civil hospital that is accused of falsely clearing over a dozen police personnel in dope tests, officials said. According to Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, 14 police constables had undergone a dope test at the Tarn Taran civil hospital a few days back and their reports were found to be negative. However, the same personnel later underwent a dope test at a civil hospital in Amritsar, where they failed the test.

Indian Administrative Service officer Sandeep Kumar has been asked to conclude the probe within 15 days, the officials said. PTI JMS CHS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Furore erupts in Italy over euro zone bailout fund reform

Proposals to reform the euro zones bailout fund are creating a political storm in Italy, where parties and institutions are battling over whether Rome should try to block the reform at the EU level.A draft of the reform was agreed by eurozo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar dip as limp results, impeachment inquiry offset trade hopes

Shares in Europe dipped, Wall Street backed off record highs and the U.S. dollar was poised to extend a three-day losing streak as underwhelming earnings and uncertainty over an ongoing U.S. impeachment inquiry overshadowed hopes for a U.S....

Opposition in Georgia vows further anti-government protests

Georgias opposition plans further anti-government protests and will demand an early parliamentary election, its leaders said on Tuesday, a day after police dispersed demonstrators in the capital Tbilisi. Police used water cannon to scatter ...

At least 106 protestors killed in Iran during unrest - Amnesty International

At least 106 protestors have been killed in 21 cities in Iran during the unrest that broke out over fuel prices rises last week, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.The organization believes that the real death toll may be much higher, wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019