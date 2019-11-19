International Development News
Four mill worker killed by miscreants

A worker of a flour mill was killed by miscreants while he was returning home from work in Dibrugarh town, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash Agarwal and he was attacked by the miscreants while returning home on Monday night, the police said.

Dibrugarh district Superintendent of Police Gautam Bora told PTI that "As per preliminary probe, we think it is a case of dacoity. Agarwal was responsible for collection of the mill and he would return home with the day's income with him. He deposits it to the office next day morning." The SP said "We have seen an injury mark on his head that looks like an attack from a machete. We have sent the body to hospital and further investigation is on." PTI COR TR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

