House of worlds shortest woman burgled in Nagpur

  PTI
  • |
  Nagpur
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 23:15 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-11-2019 23:14 IST
Burglars decamped with cash and jewelry worth Rs 60,000 from the house of world's shortest woman Jyoti Amge here on Tuesday, police said. The theft in Jyoti Amge's home in the Nandanvan area took place between 1 am and 3.30 am, they said.

Jyoti Amge (25) along with her mother and father had gone to the USA to attend a function. As she was arriving at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in the wee hours, her brother Satish Amge and wife locked the house and went to receive Jyoti Amge and her parents.

Grabbing the opportunity, unidentified thieves entered her house after breaking open latch of the front door and made off with three gold rings and Rs 15,000 cash kept in the almirah, police said. In all, cash and jewelry worth Rs 60,000 were stolen from the house, they said.

The family came to know about the theft when they returned home at 3.30 am and found the lock of the main gate broken. The staff of the Nandanvan police station rushed to the spot after being informed by the family about the theft.

Police conducted panchanama (on spot inspection) and registered a case. On the basis of a complaint filed by Jyoti Amge's brother, an offense under IPC sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (house-breaking) was registered by the Nandanvan police.

A police officer said they were checking CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits. The accused apparently used car tools to break open the almirah, he said.

Jyoti Amge is the world's smallest living woman with a height of 62.8 centimeters (2 ft 0.6 inch), according to the Guinness World Records. She was one of the participants in TV reality show "Bigg Boss 6". Her wax statue has been installed in Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, a hill station in Pune district.

