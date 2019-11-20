International Development News
  PTI
  • |
  Tezpur
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 12:26 IST
8 killed as car hits truck in Assam

A car carrying eight persons, who were returning from their friend's wedding, hit a stationary truck on NH 15 in Assam's Udalgiri district on Wednesday, killing all of them on the spot, a police officer said. Vehicles, including the vegetable-laden truck, were stranded at Gelabill on the national highway, due to another accident that had occurred a short while ago, he said.

The victims were friends of the groom, hailing from Borjhar area of Tezpur town, and were co-workers. The car was returning to Tezpur from Baihata.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said..

