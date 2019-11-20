International Development News
Development News Edition

Week on, leopardess that killed minor boy captured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lakhimpurkheri(Up)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 16:43 IST
Week on, leopardess that killed minor boy captured

After a week-long monitoring, Dhaurahra forest range officials of the Dudhwa buffer zone captured the leopardess that had mauled a minor boy to death on November 11, forest officials said here on Wednesday. The leopardess was caught on Monday night in Ganapur beat of the Dhaurahra range, the officials said, adding that it had killed seven-year-boy Manoj while he was returning home with his mother.

The leopardess had dragged Manoj to a sugarcane field before killing him. Earlier, it was suspected that the child was killed by a wolf, which was on the prowl in the area.

The analysis of the pugmarks lifted from the spot confirmed it to be a leopard, which is a protected specie of schedule one category under the Wildlife Protection Act. The killing had led to resentment in the area.

In view of this, teams of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), special tiger protection force and the Dudhwa buffer zone field staff, were deployed to comb the area and keep watch over the movements of the animal to avert any further attack. The principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Had issued instructions to trap The animal.

Deputy Field Director, Dudhwa buffer zone, Dr Anil Kumar Patel, said, "Following the instructions, night-vision enabled infrared cameras were installed while cages were placed at viable areas with field staff keeping a close watch." "On Monday night, the errant leopardess crept into a cage attracted with a bait and the field staff keeping a close vigil captured it," he said, adding that a team of doctors from the WTI examined the leopardess, which was about three years of age.

He said the team found that the leopardess was not a "man-eater" and declared it "fit to be released in the wild." Dr Patel said the leopardess would now be released into Dudhwa forests.

Meanwhile, while carrying the captured leopardess, the Dhaurahra range officials managed to rescue the wolf from near Sisaiya where it was found to be injured. Dr Patel said the wolf would be sent to Lucknow zoo for proper treatment in captivity.

Patel said a monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh under the state disaster response fund (SDRF) would be given to the family of Manoj. In Oct 2018, UP was the first state which had declared man-wild animal conflict casualties to be treated as a state disaster, providing a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Iran summons Swiss ambassador over U.S. comments about petrol price hike unrest- state media

Irans foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday over U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeos support for protesters demonstrating about fuel price hikes, the official IRNA news agency reported.Iran told the Swiss en...

S.Africa investigates possible IP theft from defence firm Denel

South Africa is investigating the alleged misappropriation of intellectual property rights belonging to state defence firm Denel, the Special Investigating Unit SIU confirmed on Wednesday. The IP relates to air-to-air missiles, stand-off we...

SC comes to rescue of DJ operators in UP, stays effect of blanket ban order of HC

Coming to the rescue of Disk Jockeys who make their living by performing at marriage and birthday parties in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court has stayed the blanket ban imposed on their operations by the Allahabad High Court. Ahead of the u...

Punjab investors prefer to invest in equity: Karvy wealth

Individual investors in Punjab have placed their trust in equity the most, Karvy Private Wealth said on Wednesday. Individual investors in Punjab have opted for a higher allocation to equity products in their mutual fund portfolio at 68.11 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019