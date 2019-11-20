New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM:

Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL36 DEF-CDS NSA-led committee to finalise modalities for CDS New Delhi: A high-level committee helmed by NSA Ajit Doval will finalise the modalities for appointing a chief of defence staff (CDS) in the next three weeks, paving the way for a single-point military adviser to the government by the end of December, official sources said on Wednesday. DEL46 CONG-PROTEST LD SPG Congress youth wing protests withdrawal of SPG cover of Gandhis New Delhi: Hundreds of Congress youth-wing members on Wednesday descended on the streets in central Delhi and burnt an effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah to protest the withdrawal of SPG security cover of party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka.

PAR10 RS-KASHMIR-LD SHAH Total normalcy in Kashmir, Internet to be restored at appropriate time: HM Shah tells RS New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that total normalcy prevails in Kashmir with government offices and educational institutions functioning fully, but Internet connection will be restored after the local administration feels it is fit to do so. DEL34 CONG-LD ELECTORAL BONDS Govt must disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament: Cong New Delhi: The Congress demanded on Wednesday that the government must disclose all details about electoral bonds before Parliament, alleging that the scheme resulted in money laundering and destroyed transparency in the funding of political parties.

DEL32 PM-2ND LD PAWAR Pawar meets Modi, demands farm loan waiver in Maharashtra New Delhi: As speculation spirals over government formation in Maharashtra, NCP president Sharad Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to seek his urgent intervention in addressing farmer distress in the state. DEL28 RAHUL-GANDHI-SEDITION Rahul hits out at media silence after 10,000 adivasis in J'khand charged with sedition New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the media after 10,000 adivasis in Jharkhand were reportedly charged under the "draconian" sedition law, saying it should have raised a "storm" but it did not.

CAL12 AS-NRC-HIMANTA Assam govt has urged Centre to reject current NRC: Himanta Guwahati: Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government has requested the centre to reject the recently published National Register of Citizens (NRC). MDS9 TN-POL-LD HAASAN Kamal reiterates intention to join hands with Rajini "only if required" Chennai: As MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday reiterated his intention to join hands with his contemporary 'Superstar' Rajinikanth politically, the ruling AIADMK continued to target the duo, calling it a 'mirage' and insisted the actors can't harm the party's prospects.

LEGAL: LGD6 SC-SABARIMALA SC asks Kerala govt to come out with exclusive law for administration of Sabarimala temple New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday asked the Kerala government to come out with an exclusive legislation regarding the administration of the historic Sabarimala temple. LGD5 SC-LD CHIDAMBARAM SC seeks ED response on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media money-laundering case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram seeking bail in the INX Media money-laundering case.

LGB3 MH-COURT-DABHOLKAR-CHARGE Supplementary charge sheet filed against 2 in Dabholkar case Pune: The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two accused-- Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave-- in a court here in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. BUSINESS DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex perches near all-time high, Nifty ends just shy of 12k-mark Mumbai: The BSE Sensex darted up 182 points to close just shy of its lifetime high on Wednesday, propelled by index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.

FOREIGN: FGN9 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM India calls for zero-tolerance without 'double standards' to combat terror-crime nexus United Nations: India has called for a zero-tolerance approach, without any "double standards", to combat the existential global threat of the terror-crime nexus, under which UN-sanctioned terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to "destabilise regions through their cross-border financing" and propaganda. By Yoshita Singh FGN16 US-COMMISSION-2NDLD NRC USCIRF expresses concern over NRC, says 1.9 million Assam residents may soon be deemed stateless Washington: Expressing concern over the NRC exercise in Assam, an independent, bipartisan US government entity has said that close to two million long-time residents of the Indian state may soon be deemed stateless and alleged that they are being stripped of their citizenship "without a fair, transparent, and well-regulated" process. By Lalit K Jha RCJ.

