Nashik cylinder blast: Three of family die in hospital

Three out of five members of a family, who were severely injured in a LPG cylinder blast in Eklahare here, have succumbed to their injuries, police said on Wednesday. On November 15, Narsingh Rangnath Kamble (44), his wife Namrata (40) and their three children Nikhil (6), Neha (4) and Atharva (3) had sustained serious injuries after a LPG cylinder burst in their home at Sambhaji Nagar in Eklahare area of Maharashtra's Nashik city, an official said.

The family was rushed to the District Civil Hospital for treatment, where Narsingh, his wife Namrata and younger son Atharva died in the last three days, he said. The deceased couple's two other children are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added..

