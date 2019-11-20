Soldier killed, another injured in Army exercise in Jaisalmer

A soldier was killed and another injured in an accident during movement of tanks as part of an Army exercise in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, the deceased soldier was identified as Parmeshwar Yadav.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning during the movement of tanks, leaving one soldier dead and another injured, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said. The injured soldier, R D Dixit, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)