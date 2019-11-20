International Development News
Soldier killed, another injured in Army exercise in Jaisalmer

  • Jaisalmer
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:40 IST
A soldier was killed and another injured in an accident during movement of tanks as part of an Army exercise in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, the deceased soldier was identified as Parmeshwar Yadav.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning during the movement of tanks, leaving one soldier dead and another injured, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said. The injured soldier, R D Dixit, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, the police said.

