Harichandan urges Odisha farmers to go for organic farming

  Berhampur
  Updated: 20-11-2019 19:32 IST
  Created: 20-11-2019 19:32 IST
Expressing concern over rampant use of pesticides in farming, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Wednesday appealed to the Odisha farmers to adopt organic farming. Harichandan, who hails from Odisha, said this while attending a civic reception on being appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Harichandan suggested the farming community to adopt organic cultivation and go for massive plantation to check air pollution. "The manner in which we use pesticides will affect the future generation", he said.

Harichandan said the farmers in Andhra Pradesh had adopted the natural farming in around 2.50 lakh acres of land. "During my visit to different districts, I had interacted with the peasants and asked them to adopt natural farming in Andhra Pradesh," he added.

While attending the meeting organized by Dakhina Odisha Sahita Sammelani, a literary organization, Harichandan said Odia Paikas (foot soldier of yesteryears) were brave and they also undertook cultivation..

