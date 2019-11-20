International Development News
Development News Edition

3 army personnel from Pb killed in Siachen avalanche cremated; CM announces Rs 12 lakh compensation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:46 IST
3 army personnel from Pb killed in Siachen avalanche cremated; CM announces Rs 12 lakh compensation

The mortal remains of three army personnel, who were among the four killed after being hit by an avalanche in Siachen, were consigned to flames with full military honours at their respective native places in Punjab on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh each for the next of kin, along with a government job for one eligible member of each family.

Sepoy Veerpal Singh (21) was from Gowara village in Malerkotla in Sangrur, Sepoy Dimpal Kumar (21) hailed from Saidon village in Hoshiarpur while Naik Maninder Singh (28) was a resident of Fatehgarh Churian town in Batala, officials said. According to a Punjab government release, Amarinder Singh condoled the death of the army jawans, saying their eternal sacrifice at 19,000 ft altitude in extremely cold conditions and against all odds had immortalised the men and their courage.

A group of eight persons, including six Army personnel, were struck by the avalanche at an altitude of 19,000 ft on Monday. Four army personnel and two porters were killed while two Army personnel survived the avalanche. The fourth jawan-- sepoy Manish Kumar (21) from Solan, Himachal Pradesh was cremated in his native village of Dochi in Arki tehsil earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the three jawans from Punjab arrived at their native places wrapped in the tricolour and a large number of people from all walks of life joined the grieving family members to pay tribute to the soldiers. Dimpal Kumar, who was a bachelor, joined the Army in 2018 and is survived by his parents Parmila Devi and Jagga Singh, brother Paramjit Singh and sister Anita Devi.

Sangat Singh Gilzian, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Mukerian MLA Indu Bala and senior officials of Hoshiarpur district administration laid wreath on the body before the last rites were performed. Naik Maninder Singh (28) joined the Army in 2008 and is survived by his wife Akwinder Kaur and a five-year-old son named Ekamjot Singh.

At his cremation at Fatehgarh Churian town in Batala, chants of 'Maninder Singh amar rahe' reverberated in the air as the soldier's family members and people from his native village paid floral tributes to him. Maninder Singh's funeral pyre was lit by his son.

"I am proud of my husband as he died for our great nation. He will be remembered as a great martyr. I want my son to serve the Indian Army as well," Akwinder Kaur told media persons. Several people including senior army and civil officers attended the cremation. Prominent among them were station commander of Tibri Cantonment, MLA Lakhbir Singh Lodinangal, and SDM of Batala, Balwinder Singh.

The cremation of sepoy Veerpal Singh was attended by SDM of Malerkotla, Vikramjit Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Trade body calls for fiscal incentives, restoration of internet services in J-K

A leading trade body on Wednesday demanded fiscal incentives for businesses and immediate restoration of mobile internet services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-based Chamber of Traders Federation also said that the ...

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP govt over potholes in UP

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the BJP government over its claimed efforts to make the states roads pothole-free, saying the saffron partys corruption is the biggest hurdle to this. When we say there are pothol...

Centre's FIU to help Pb police in tracing sources of terror funding

The Punjab Police will now get support of the Centres Financial Intelligence Unit-India FIU-IND in tracing sources of terror funding from foreign countries. The decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday during a day-long regional confe...

Woman doctor found dead in Gurgaon

A 29-year-old woman doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her sector 43 apartment here, a police officer said on Wednesday. Sonam Mor, who worked at the Fortis hospital in Gurgoan, was found lying on the floor in her flat,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019