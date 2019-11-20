UNICEF's 'Go Blue' campaign highlights issue of child rights

To raise awareness on the issue of child rights and to mark the 30 years of signing of Convention of Rights of Child all across the globe, the UNICEF undertook the 'Go Blue' campaign. Under the campaign, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) urged that the exteriors of the buildings in Madhya Pradesh be illuminated with blue colour lights for two days- November 19 and 20.

"This is a step for the child rights and we advocate for itwith blue colour," a UNICEF official said on Wednesday. To mark 30 years of signinig of Convention of Rights of the Child all across the globe UNICEF is requesting for buildings to #GoBlue. On the request of UNICEF, MP Tourism got all its 54 properties across the state lit with blue lights, the official said..

