4 held for supplying drugs in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:52 IST
Police have arrested four people, including a Nigerian national, in three separate cases of drug trafficking here and seized heroine worth Rs 7 crore, besides 60 kg ganja and 23 gm methaqualone drug, officials said on Wednesday. Following a tip-off, police nabbed a suspected Nigerian drug-peddler, Anayo Frankline (46), near Aurobindo College and seized 23 grams methaqualone from his possession, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

In the second such incident, the north-east district police arrested two drug traffickers, Mohnish Javed khan (19) and Sadab Ansari (23). The duo used to smuggle ganja in their car. Sixty kilogram ganja was seized from their possession, along with the car, Ved Prakash Surya, DCP (North-east), said.

In Dwarka area, police arrested Bhagwan singh (45), a native of Moga in Punjab, and seized 1 kg heroine from his possession. He was previously involved in nine cases of drug trafficking in Punjab, said Anto Alphonse, DCP (Dwarka). Singh revealed that he had purchased the drug from an African woman. He further disclosed that he has been dealing in all kind of drugs for the last 17 years and supplies in Punjab, the police added.

