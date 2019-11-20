Nath unveils life-size statue of Indira Gandhi in Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday unveiled a life-size statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi here. The statue of Gandhi, a Congress stalwart, has come up at Indira Tiraha (crossing) here in Chhindwara, the home district of Nath, and it was unveiled a day after her birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Congress chief minister paid rich tributes to Gandhi and recalled her contribution in the country's development. "Statues of great personalities remind me of their struggle and rich ideals, principles and values they stood for.

"Indiraji, a celebrated figure in Indian history, brought glory to the country at the world stage and under her leadership, India saw all-round development, he said. The chief minister said the former PM raised the living standards of the poor and provided justice to them.

Nath said the Congress government was determined to continue her rich legacy and work for the uplift of downtrodden..

