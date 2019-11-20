Woman doctor found dead in Gurgaon

A 29-year-old woman doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her sector 43 apartment here, a police officer said on Wednesday. Sonam Mor, who worked at the Fortis hospital in Gurgoan, was found lying on the floor in her flat, police said, adding that some tablets were strewn across the bed inside the room.

The woman's father, Onkar Lal Motis accused her in-laws of causing dowry harassment and abetting her to commit suicide. He also claimed that his son-in-law-- Shikhar Mor, who is a doctor at the AIIMS trauma centre in the national capital, is a drug addict and would often beat and torture his daughter.

