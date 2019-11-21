International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha marshals spotted without military-style caps

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:03 IST
Rajya Sabha marshals spotted without military-style caps

Rajya Sabha marshals on Thursday were seen without their military-style caps as part of the ongoing review of their new uniforms which had invited criticism from some ex-Army officers and opposition leaders. Uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals were restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to dark navy blue and olive green military-style outfits with caps.

As soon as the House assembled to take up the Zero Hour, some members from opposition benches pointed out to the change. To this Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu remarked, "As I have said, nothing reflects like Army...(the review) process is on".

On November 19, Naidu had ordered review of the new military-style uniform of marshals in the House following criticism by some ex-Army officers and remarks of opposition leaders. Naidu had mentioned in the House that the Secretariat of Rajya Sahba had come out with a new dress code for marshals.

However, there have been suggestions and comments by politicians and well-meaning individuals on the same, he said. "I have decided to ask the Secretariat to revisit the same," Naidu had said on November 19.

A day before, when the marshals came wearing the new uniform together with aiguillette, some members commented if "marshal law was being imposed." Customarily, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the chairman to announce the commencement of proceedings and also assist the chair in organising the desk and bringing up order papers. Marshals earlier wore safari suits during summer and Indian bandgalas during the winter along with turbans.

The turbans were viewed by some as colonial legacy, leading to review of the uniform..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Shah accuses Congress of stalling Ayodhya judgement, keeping

Raking up the Ayodhya issue, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of stalling the case in the Supreme Court. He also alleged that the Congress party kept the Kashmir problem hanging fire for 70 years in its greed to prot...

UPDATE 1-UK stocks hammered as trade hopes dwindle; Royal Mail sinks

UK shares were battered on Thursday as a political standoff between the United States and China cast severe doubt over prospects of a trade deal, while mid-cap Royal Mail slumped after its turnaround plan fell behind schedule.The main index...

South African Airways suspends flights to Hong Kong to curb losses

Strike-hit South African Airways SAA said on Thursday it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from Nov. 23 up to and including Dec. 14 to curb significant financial losses on the route.SAA, which is running out of ca...

South Africa union files court case to force SAA rescue

A South African union filed a case on Thursday asking a court to subject the distressed state-owned airline SAA to the business rescue, with the aim of restoring it to profitability.Solidarity, which mostly represents white, Afrikaans-speak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019