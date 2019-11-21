Mother of missing JNU student Najeeb meets visually challenged student

The mother of missing JNU student, Najeeb Ahmed, visited the university on Thursday and met a visually challenged student, who was allegedly lathi-charged by the police during the protests against hostel fee hike.

Fatima Nafees, mother of Najeeb met Shashi Bhushan Pandey at the campus and expressed solidarity with the cause of the protesting students.

Pandey had claimed that he was baton-charged by police on Monday despite telling them that he is visually challenged.

