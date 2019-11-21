Missing deaf-mute boy found after 2 months, reunited with kin

A 15-year-old deaf and mute boy, who had gone missing from his home at Kalyan in the district two months back, was found in neighbouring Palghar district and reunited with his family, police said on Thursday. The boy, Ajay Sonawane, lived at Govind Wadi in Kalyan with his parents, who worked at a nearby brick kiln.

"He had gone missing from his home in September this year. His parents had filed a missing person's report with the police, after which a search was launched," senior inspector of Bazarpeth police station, Yashwant Chavan, said. "A couple of days back, a home guard spotted the boy working at a hotel at Mokhada town in Palghar district and informed the police," he said.

The Bazarpeth police then went to Mokhada on Wednesday and rescued the boy and he was reunited with his family, Chavan said..

