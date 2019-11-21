Cab driver killed in road accident in southeast Delhi
A 30-year-old cab driver was killed allegedly after his scooter hit a divider on Okhla Estate Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Verma Kumar, a resident of Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla. He was on his way to attend a party on Wednesday, when he met with the accident, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
