Cab driver killed in road accident in southeast Delhi

A 30-year-old cab driver was killed allegedly after his scooter hit a divider on Okhla Estate Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Verma Kumar, a resident of Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla. He was on his way to attend a party on Wednesday, when he met with the accident, they said.

