32 booked for adulteration since July: MP health minister

The Madhya Pradesh government has booked 32 traders since July for allegedly adulterating food and dairy products, state health minister Tulsi Silawat said on Thursday. These traders have been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), he added.

Apart from this, 94 cases have been registered against people for adulteration of food products under the ongoing 'Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh' drive in the state, Silawat said. Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "Out of 3,963 samples collected in the state since July, 840 were found to be sub-standard, 42 adulterated, 38 unsafe and 30 fell under banned categories." There was only one laboratory in Bhopal that tested these samples, as the BJP regime didn't take the issue of adulteration seriously, the health minister said.

"We are going to set up one laboratory each in Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Two new modern mobile food- testing laboratories are also being launched in the state," he said. The drive will continue till adulteration is completely rooted out of the state, Silawat added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)