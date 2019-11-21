International Development News
Development News Edition

32 booked for adulteration since July: MP health minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:40 IST
32 booked for adulteration since July: MP health minister

The Madhya Pradesh government has booked 32 traders since July for allegedly adulterating food and dairy products, state health minister Tulsi Silawat said on Thursday. These traders have been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), he added.

Apart from this, 94 cases have been registered against people for adulteration of food products under the ongoing 'Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh' drive in the state, Silawat said. Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "Out of 3,963 samples collected in the state since July, 840 were found to be sub-standard, 42 adulterated, 38 unsafe and 30 fell under banned categories." There was only one laboratory in Bhopal that tested these samples, as the BJP regime didn't take the issue of adulteration seriously, the health minister said.

"We are going to set up one laboratory each in Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Two new modern mobile food- testing laboratories are also being launched in the state," he said. The drive will continue till adulteration is completely rooted out of the state, Silawat added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish court upholds verdict against 12 former Cumhuriyet employees

A Turkish court on Thursday upheld its conviction of 12 former employees of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, despite a higher court ruling, a lawmaker from the main opposition said.The court acquitted the 13th defendant, Kadri Gursel, d...

Rajini's wonder remark meant AIADMK's stint in power again: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said superstar Rajinikanths assertion of people creating a wonder in 2021 assembly elections meant the AIADMK retaining power for the third time in a row. Rajinikanths wonder remark means...

Finland to grant work visas within two weeks from next year: Finnish employment minister

The Finnish government plans to reduce the time taken to grant work visas to just one to two weeks by next year, the countrys Minister of Employment, Harakka, said on Thursday. The move was aimed at attracting more software professionals fr...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-"Dark days" in Israel after PM and rival fail to form gov't, election looms

Israels president told lawmakers on Thursday to name a candidate to form a new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Gantz both failed, a move that probably sets the stage for a third election within a year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019