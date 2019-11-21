Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by JW Marriott New Delhi

The famed and resounding luxury presented by JW Marriott New Delhi made its comeback with the second subsequent year of “The Experience Series 2.0” in partnership with BMW and JW Marriott Chandigarh. This collaboration marked the similarity of positioning and values that go beyond high end, exclusive driving-oriented travel, rather it focuses on the shared values of humanity and respect that both brands stand for. The Experience Series 2.0 had guests travelling in a luxury fleet ranging from the BMW 7 Series, BMW GT, BMW X5 and BMW X3 to the Mini Cooper.

A felicitous theme for this year, Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi chose “Sustainability and Serenity” as the touchpoints of the experience series paired up with, the unmatched versatility and comfort as offered by BMW cars. Following up after the noteworthy success of the hotel’s Plastic Free Journey campaign to eliminate the usage of more than 2 million single use plastic bottles annually and providing clean air to its guests with live tracking of PM 2.5 and PM 10 within the property.

This years’ experience itinerary extended over two days with a staycation at the JW Marriott Hotel Chandigarh, followed by a session on sustainability in the hills. Accordingly, the guest list included the corporate heads of international companies such as Nestle, IBM & AXA to name a few.

The first day commenced at the Patisserie of JW Marriott New Delhi - Delhi Baking Company with a healthy and scrumptious breakfast spread, where Nitesh Gandhi welcomed and briefed all the guests about the drive and safety instructions. The Guests marshalled towards the BMW cars post the briefing. The cars were pre-assigned to them as per their respective personalities and preferences. The convoy then flagged off from JW Marriott New Delhi to Chandigarh with a pit-stop at Noor Mahal Karnal, Haryana. The grand arrival at JW Marriott Hotel Chandigarh was enchanting in the most authentic way which was followed by an extensive lunch at The Lawns, all presented in vibrant colours and flavours as pertaining to the city and culture. The evening was undeviatingly pleasant as a stellar experience of ‘dining under the stars’.

The following day began with a fun-filled cricket match between the JW Marriott team and the BMW team, which ended in a tie. The cavalcade headed towards a surprise destination, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. With the view of the scenic mountains and delicious food & beverages offerings at the Majestic Presidential Suite of Moksha, the decision makers of top corporates of Delhi NCR put together a “Sustainability Charter 2020” over lunch. The Charter tabulated their views and thoughts about a sustainable world and their respective contributions to make it come to life. Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi is determined to follow up with each participant on the initiatives mentioned by them. The drive in the hills was equally magnificent, true to the sheer driving pleasure provided by BMW. When returned to JW Marriott Hotel Chandigarh in the evening, the guests headed towards the Grand Ballroom for a formal sit-down dinner, serving Japanese and European cuisines.

“With our initiatives of #CleanAir, installation of industry’s best electrostatic precipitator devices which maintains an Air Quality Index below 50 and reduce PM 2.5 and PM 10 by almost 90% and #PlasticFreeJourney which aims at elimination of single-use plastic bottles and using glass bottles filled at our in-house state of the art water plant, we have proudly established ourselves as the front-runners in implementing sustainable and innovative practices. These practices are paired with class-apart services and elegant luxury. We intend to bring together not just hospitality industry but all major industries that will make a difference to contribute towards a better future,” says Nitesh Gandhi, General Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi.

On the day of the return, the guest enjoyed a stimulating breakfast and departed from the hotel to New Delhi.

The Experience Series 2.0 had the guests travelling with enriching luxury and distinctive experiences while addressing the important subject of sustainability. The liaison of these two momentous brands, the JW Marriott and BMW, delivers class-apart experiences and memories with a personally-crafted touch for the guests which they are unlikely to forget.

