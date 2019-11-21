International Development News
Development News Edition

Patkar gets passport office notice on pending cases;cries foul

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:08 IST
Patkar gets passport office notice on pending cases;cries foul

Veteran social activist Medha Patkar has received a notice from the Regional Passport Office (RPO) here for allegedly not disclosing criminal cases pending against her while obtaining the travel document. Miffed over the show-cause notice, the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader, a veteran of many agitations across the country, called it an attempt to target activists.

"This is a deliberate attempt to target activists and challenge their morality," the 64-year-old activist PTI on Thursday. The RPO notice was issued to Patkar on October 18, asking her why her passport should not be impounded for not disclosing criminal cases pending against her while seeking the document, an official said.

She was reissued passport in March 30, 2017. Patkar was asked to give explanation within 10 days, but did not respond to the notice, he said.

According to the notice, Patkar has nine cases pending against her in Madhya Pradesh - five in Khandwa, three in Barwani and one at Alirajpur district. These cases relate to rioting and obstructing government servants from performing their official duty.

The passport office had sought details about these cases from the director general of Madhya Pradesh Police, the official said. Reacting to the notice, Patkar said, "Cases mentioned in the notice seem to be those filed during our absolutely non -violent peaceful agitations for justice for the development projects (dams) affected families and for no other offence." "All the cases against me and others were filed years ago and were deposed off by the district courts of Barwani and Alirajpur," she said, "we received order of acquittal before the date of applying for passport in March 2017.

Only a case at Barwani was not filed before the day of passport application and it was registered in August 2017 for `mook' (silent) rally under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) which is pending till date, she said. "As this case did not exist on the day of application, there was no question of my informing it as pending," Patkar maintained.

"As far as Khandwa cases are concerned, I don't remember having been summoned in any of them nor I was made an accused nor I was ever summoned or arrested," she said. Speaking about not meeting the RPO office deadline for submitting explanation, she said a response was filed on November 2.

"I was trying to seek copies of documents and orders, which I could not do within last six days after receiving the letter in my hand due to my touring schedule and due to Diwali holidays," said Patkar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. says Nicaragua's surrounding of church sheltering protesters 'unacceptable'

The United States is deeply concerned about protesters on a hunger strike in a church in Nicaragua who have been unable to access water or electricity, and will use economic and diplomatic means to support democracy in the country led by Pr...

PM unhappy that ministers not present during Question Hour in Parliament

Prime Minster Narendra Modi is learnt to have expressed displeasure over the absence of some Cabinet ministers during Question Hour, sources in the government said on Thursday. The prime minister flagged the absence of some ministers during...

UPDATE 1-Boeing has settled more than half of Lion Air crash lawsuits -lawyer

Boeing Co has settled more than half of some 118 cases related to the fatal crash of a Lion Air flight on a 737 MAX aircraft in October 2018, attorney Dan Webb said at a court hearing on Thursday. Webb, a former U.S. attorney and veteran li...

UPDATE 3-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019