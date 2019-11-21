J-K: Authorities in Srinagar issue stern warning to miscreants threatening civilians

Authorities in Srinagar on Thursday issued a strict warning to miscreants threatening residents of the city for going about their routine life affairs. The warning was issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, in the backdrop of reports of threatening posters appearing at certain places with messages of retribution for opening shops or going about other routine affairs, an official release said.

Touring around the city, Choudhary interacted with the locals at several places in order to get a public sense of the matter, it said. "The aim of such tactics seems to be to create fear among the population," Choudhary said, assuring the people that the district administration is closely monitoring things.

He also urged the people to immediately report instances of intimidation of this sort at local police stations assuring that action would follow immediately and the miscreants would be dealt with sternly.

