Ready to dedicate more sons for country: Father of martyred

The father of soldier Parmeshwar Jadhavar, who was killed during an Army exercise in Rajasthan, on Thursday said he was ready to dedicate his other sons in service of the nation. Parmeshwar Jadhavar, who hailed from Ghagarwada village in Maharashtra's Beed district, was killed and another soldier was injured in an accident during movement of tanks as part of the Army exercise in Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, officials have said.

His father Balasaheb Jadhavar said he was proud of his slain son. "I have lost one son while he was serving the country. I still have three sons and will sacrifice them for the nation if needed," Balasaheb Jadhavar told villagers.

Balasaheb Jadhavar (56) is a farmer and also works as a labourer in sugarcane fields in nearby areas. He has three more sons - Rameshwar, Vikram and Sahebrao Jadhavar.

Of them, Vikram (21) has already successfully undergone fitness tests and will be commissioned into the Indian Army soon, said Gopinath Tonde, a cousin of Parmeshwar Parmeshwar Jadhavar. Tonde is also serving in the Army..

