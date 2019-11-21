Body of factory employee recovered four days after fire razed unit

The body of a man was recovered from a shoe factory here on Thursday, four days after the unit was razed by a fire, police said. The deceased has been identified as Hardev (45), a resident of Narela, who was an employee of the factory, they said.

The body was recovered during a joint rescue operation by the Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, Fire Department and Delhi Civil Defence, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) said. The victim was identified by his belt and a kada worn in the right hand. He was a labour contractor in the factory, the DCP said.

The fire broke out at the factory in Narela area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The charred body of a 32-year-old security guard was recovered earlier.

