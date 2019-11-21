International Development News
Eight killed as car falls in roadside pond in Chhattisgarh

  • PTI
  • Raipur
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 23:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eight people, including four women, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a pond in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place late this evening near Mohbhatta village under the Bemetara police station area, Bemetara Superintendent of police Prashant Thakur told PTI.

The deceased is said to be natives of Nadal village of Bemetara, around 60km from here, he said. As per preliminary information, the car was heading towards Mohbhatta from Bemetara.

The driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn near Mohbhatta following which the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the pond, Thakur said. Eight people died on the spot, he said.

Among the deceased, four were women and one was a minor, the SP added. Soon after getting information about the mishap, a police team rushed to the place and the car was fished out from the pond, he said.

Efforts were on to identify the deceased, Thakur added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

