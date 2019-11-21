Delhi Police head constable caught red-handed while accepting Rs 6,000 bribe

A Delhi Police head constable was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a shop owner in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, police said on Thursday. According to the complaint, Head Constable Jagdish Jalal called the shopkeeper and his friends to the police station on Sunday and demanded Rs 10,000 from them, saying he would put them behind bars for playing cards if they failed to pay up, a senior police officer said.

Jalal had finally agreed to settle for Rs 6,000, he said. The complainant informed the police about the incident on Tuesday, following which officials gave him phenolphthalein powder-sprinkled currency notes and laid a trap.

Jalal and one Dinesh Wadhwa, a food cart owner, came to Subash Nagar to receive the money. As soon as Wadhwa held the notes in his hand, a police team caught them, the officials said. A case under sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 384 (punishment for extortion) was registered against Jalal and Wadhwa, they added.

