Kashmir shutdown: Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day

Most shops and other business establishments in Kashmir were closed on Friday, the third consecutive day of a Valley-wide shutdown following a brief semblance of normalcy.

On Wednesday, posters warning shopkeepers and public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said.

Main markets in the city and most other areas in the Valley were shut and shops did not open even for a few hours in the morning as they had been doing for the last few weeks. Public transport was also largely off the roads, officials said.

