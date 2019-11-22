International Development News
CBI conducts raids at 9 places in three states over misappropriation of government funds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at nine different locations across three states in connection with misappropriation of government funds of Rs 332 crore in Manipur.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Image Credit: ANI

The searches were carried out in cities, including Aizawl in Mizoram, Imphal in Manipur, Gurugram in Haryana among others in a case relating to misappropriation of Government funds.

A case has been registered against former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh who was also the Chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) and 5 others. It was alleged that the accused while working as Chairman of MDS, misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs. 332 crore (approximately).

A case has been registered against former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh who was also the Chairman of Manipur Development Society (MDS) and 5 others. It was alleged that the accused while working as Chairman of MDS, misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs. 332 crore (approximately).

Further details are awaited (ANI)

