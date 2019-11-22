International Development News
Development News Edition

Three injured in blast at ordnance factory in Jalgaon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:13 IST
Three injured in blast at ordnance factory in Jalgaon

At least three persons were injured in a blast at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Friday, police said. The incident took place at around 9.45 am at the ordnance factory in Varangaon, where three employees sustained serious injuries, an official said.

The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Jalgaon town and are undergoing treatment, he said. The exact cause of the blast is yet to ascertained, he said, adding that the police are in the process of registering the case.

Ordnance factories manufacture armaments for the Indian Armed Forces..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi invites applications from agencies to process, maintain investor complaints

The Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi is planning to rope in an agency to process and maintain records of investor complaints received by the regulator. The mandate for the agency is to receive grievances from investors through ph...

DPIIT received some complaints of e-comm firms offering deep discounts: Goyal

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has received complaints that e-commerce companies are offering deep discounts, indulging in predatory pricing, exercising control over inventory and influencing the prices of...

Akhil Gogoi-led KMSS stages protest against CAB in Assam

RTI activist Akhil Gogoi-led Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti KMSS on Friday staged a protest here against the proposed tabling of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 during the Winter session of the Parliament. The KMSS organised its Raj Bha...

UK shares bounce back after trade-driven losses

Londons FTSE 100 jumped almost 1 on Friday, recouping nearly all its losses from the past two sessions when uncertainty surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal had spurred selling. The main indexs surge was led by trade-sensitive scrips, includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019