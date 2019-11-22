International Development News
Development News Edition

Home min Shah to visit ITBP hqrs next week

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:59 IST
Home min Shah to visit ITBP hqrs next week
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to visit the headquarters of the border guarding force ITBP here next week and review its operational preparedness along the LAC with China and in other internal security duties, officials said on Friday. They said Shah may visit the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force head office situated at Lodhi Road on November 26 along with some senior officials of the home ministry.

This will be the first visit of Shah to the ITBP headquarters after he took over as the home minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet this year. The minister had made a similar maiden visit to the CRPF headquarters here last week.

ITBP brass is expected to make a presentation on the deployment, operations and other administrative details of the force during the visit. Information about a number of new acquisitions made by the force, like high-powered vehicles, heavy earth movers and latest communication equipment, will also be showcased, the officials said.

The about 90,000 personnel strength ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China that runs from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh and it also renders a variety of duties in the internal security domain, including conducting anti-Naxal operations. It was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and is one amongst the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) under the Union home ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Petition filed in SC against post-poll alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, a resident of Maharashtra, against the post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress from forming the government in Maharashtr...

Mushtaq:Spinners help Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai; Haryana also win

Left-arm spin duo of R Sai Kishore and debutant M Siddharth spun a web around Mumbai to guide their team to a seven-wicket victory in the Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Friday. Siddarth 4-16 and Sai Kishore 3-18 r...

SC dismisses Karnataka govt plea on Bengaluru lakes

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the Karnataka government challenging a National Green Tribunal order asking it to deposit Rs 500 crore in an escrow account for failure to check pollution in three lakes in Bengaluru. Th...

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat visits Chandimandir military station in Hry

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited Chandimandir military station in Panchkula, Haryana. He was briefed by Lt Gen R P Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, on operational preparedness of the theatre, a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019