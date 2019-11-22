Samples from 8 places that figured in BIS report found fit for drinking during 2nd analysis: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board on Friday said that samples from eight out of nine places in Delhi that figured in a BIS report have been found fit for drinking during a second analysis.

The Centre and the city government have been trading allegations since Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a Bureau of India Standards report on November 16 that said water samples collected from 11 places in the city failed quality tests on 19 parameters.

"Drinking water samples could not be collected from two places, including the official residence of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, while one sample failed tests on one parameter -- had less than required chlorine content," DJB Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya said at a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)