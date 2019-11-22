International Development News
Development News Edition

Not decided if Shiv Sena CM will govern Maharashtra for 5 years: Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that it has not been decided that a chief minister from Shiv Sena will govern the state for entire five-year term.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:49 IST
Not decided if Shiv Sena CM will govern Maharashtra for 5 years: Kharge
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that it has not been decided that a chief minister from Shiv Sena will govern the state for entire five-year term. "We are going for meeting (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) where discussions will be held. We have not discussed yet (abhi discussion hi nahi hua).We will do a briefing after the meeting," he said responding to question about the chief minister's post.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leaders met at party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' here. "We have given the responsibility to Uddhav Thackeray. We will accept whatever decision he takes. He (Uddhav Thackeray) has said that the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena," a party leader told ANI after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainik's want party Chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Chief Minister of the state. Raut was retorting to new reports which states that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has suggested his name for the coveted post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"This is incorrect. The people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks want Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister," said Raut addressing a press conference here on Friday. "The Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena and Sena's chief minister will be there for full 5 years," added Raut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, Kerala renew rivalry as ISL resumes

The Hero Indian Super League returns after the international break and there is a big-ticket clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC to look forward to here on Saturday. The South Indian rivals will look to make the most of a char...

Newspaper chief calls out Clint Eastwood's new movie over controversial portrayal of its reporter

Veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwoods upcoming feature Richard Jewell has been criticised by the editor-in-chief of a newspaper for the controversial portrayal of its reporter in the film. The film is based on Richard Jewell, the real-life secu...

AIIMS, Delhi, asked to draft user fee chart to be replicated in all such institutes

The Health Ministry has asked AIIMS, New Delhi, to review the user fees for its patients and prepare a model rate-chart which can be replicated in all six such premier institutes across the country so as to bring uniformity in their user ch...

NSE to introduce trading in interest rate options from Dec 9

Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday said it will introduce trading in interest rate options based on government securities from December 9. The move is aimed at providing an efficient tool for managing interest rate risk and exposure throu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019