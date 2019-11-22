International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt keeping a close watch on onion price: Odisha Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:21 IST
Govt keeping a close watch on onion price: Odisha Minister

Odisha government on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on markets as the price of onions has reached Rs 80 per kg. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister R P Swain told reporters here that the government has opened 284 fair price shops in different parts of the state for supply of onions to consumers at affordable price.

"The administration is keeping an eye on the traders who may cheat consumers in the name of enhanced onion price. The officials are asked to take stringent action against unscrupulous traders," Swain said.

He said the unseasonal rain has affected the onion cultivation in producing states..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Trump predicts report on the origins of the Russia probe will be "historic"-Fox

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Friday that a government watchdog report on the origins of the Russia probe that engulfed two years of his presidency will be historic.Trump, in an interview with Fox News Channels Fox Friends, was ...

Schools shut in Lahore as city chokes in toxic smog

Schools across Pakistans second-largest city Lahore closed for the second time in a month on Friday, with the city blanketed in a cloud of toxic smog that experts say is putting residents at risk.Every November, a combination of industrial ...

Marks & Spencer appoints Tesco exec as new clothing chief

Britains Marks Spencer said on Friday it had appointed the chief executive of rival supermarket Tescos FF clothing division to the role of managing director at its clothing and home division.In July, MS boss Steve Rowe sacked clothing divi...

PVR staffer's body found on DLF mall's terrace in Noida

A PVR cinema employees body with injuries on his head was found on the terrace of a shopping mall in the city on Friday, police said. The body of the employee, in his 40s, was discovered around 10.30 am after which the matter was reported t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019