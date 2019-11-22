Govt keeping a close watch on onion price: Odisha Minister

Odisha government on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on markets as the price of onions has reached Rs 80 per kg. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister R P Swain told reporters here that the government has opened 284 fair price shops in different parts of the state for supply of onions to consumers at affordable price.

"The administration is keeping an eye on the traders who may cheat consumers in the name of enhanced onion price. The officials are asked to take stringent action against unscrupulous traders," Swain said.

He said the unseasonal rain has affected the onion cultivation in producing states..

