International Development News
Development News Edition

Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards, withdraws order day later

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:37 IST
Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards, withdraws order day later

The police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district ordered nine Muslim members of the force to shave their beards, only to withdraw its instructions a day later. The original order on Thursday said the nine policemen were asked to cut their beards so that they acted and looked “unbiased”.

As the news got out, on Friday Alwar Superintendent of Police Anil Paris Deshmukh withdrew his own order. Police said they had earlier given permission to 32 Muslim personnel to sport beards. Thursday’s order withdrew this permission for nine of them.

The remaining 23 policemen were allowed to continue with their beards, police said. "Policemen should not only work in an unbiased manner but they should also look unbiased," the SP initially told reporters.

"There is a provision of the state government which allows the HoD (head of department) to permit policemen to keep beards,” he said. “Under the provision, 32 policemen were given permission. The permission for nine policemen has been cancelled while for the rest of them it stands unchanged," he added.

Deshmukh had said the decision can be reconsidered and those dissatisfied with it can approach the department. On Friday, while withdrawing the order, he said, “It was an administrative order which has been withdrawn after representation from the aggrieved policemen.”

“The permission to sport a beard has been given,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

The Trump impeachment hearings highlight immigrants' stories

One came from northeast England. Another came from the former Soviet Union. A third was born in Canada to parents whod fled the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. Several witnesses who testified in the House impeachment inquiry this week chose ...

South Sudanese govt commissions AfDB-financed $38mn worth Juba power distribution system

Financed by the African Development Bank, the USD 38 million worth upgraded power distribution system has recently been commissioned by the government of South Sudan. The objective is to restore reliable electricity supply to Jubas central ...

India clinch both ISSF President's Trophies to finish World Cup Final on high

India finished their engagements at the ISSF World Cup Finals on a high, with their shooters featuring in teams that won the Presidents Trophies for both the 10m air pistol and air rifle mixed team competitions here on Friday. In the mixed ...

Proposal to outsource commercial, onboard services; but no large-scale privatisation plans: Rlys

There is a proposal to outsource commercial and onboard services of a few trains, but no large-scale privatisation plans are underway, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Friday. In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019