Rajnath calls for increased synergy between DRDO, domestic defence industry

Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and domestic defense industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Addressing the DRDO Industry Synergy Summit 2019 at Hyderabad through video conferencing, Singh said defense public sector units (DPSUs), industry, research institutes, and armed forces need to work in tandem to achieve the target of incorporating at least 25 artificial intelligence-based products into defense in near future.

"Raksha Mantri appreciated that DRDO has nurtured more than 1,800 industries which are actively working together to produce defense systems. He asked the DRDO and industry to explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency," a government press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)