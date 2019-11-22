International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajnath calls for increased synergy between DRDO, domestic defence industry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:33 IST
Rajnath calls for increased synergy between DRDO, domestic defence industry

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and domestic defence industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. Addressing the DRDO Industry Synergy Summit 2019 at Hyderabad through video conferencing, Singh said defence public sector units (DPSUs), industry, research institutes and armed forces need to work in tandem to achieve the target of incorporating at least 25 artificial intelligence based products into defence in near future.

"Raksha Mantri appreciated that DRDO has nurtured more than 1,800 industries which are actively working together to produce defence systems. He asked the DRDO and industry to explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency," a government press release said. Singh said under the Defence Production Policy, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has set the target of USD 26 billion for aerospace, defence services and goods by 2025.

"In this, approximately USD 10 billion is targeted for creating job opportunities for 20-30 lakh people," the release said. In his address, G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence, Research and Development, who also holds the charge of Chairman of DRDO, elaborated about latest policies of the DRDO like zero fees for Transfer of Technology (ToT) and zero royalty for Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP) and free usage of DRDO patents by domestic Industry.

Expressing confidence in defence industry, Reddy said healthy scenario needs to be fostered for closer interactions between industry and the DRDO to overcome the gaps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pope cautions Thai youth against tech pitfalls

Pope Francis warned against the potential pitfalls of technology and the competition for young peoples attention on Friday, dedicating the final full day of his Bangkok trip to engaging the next generation of Catholics. The pontiff is on hi...

Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden DayNight Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli 59 and Ajinkya Rahane 23 were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading ...

Abrogation of J-K's special status ended 'crisis of credibility': Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Friday termed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status a big achievement which ended the crisis of credibility in politics. The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a step which...

Govt formation talks inconclusive, to continue on Sat: Patel

Talks on government formation in Maharashtra between the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena are inconclusive and will continue on Saturday as well, AICC General Secretary Ahmed Patel said on Friday. Talking to reporters after marathon del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019