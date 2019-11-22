Suspected militants throw bomb, injure two CRPF personnel near

Suspected militants hurled bombs and injured two CRPF personnel very close to the Manipur Assembly building on Friday, a senior police official said. The CRPF personnel were on patrolling duty near the Assembly building at Thangmeiban Lilasing Khongnangkhong area when the suspected militants hurled bombs on them at around 5.20 pm, the officer said.

The injured CRPF personnel were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital, where doctors attending to them said that they are out of danger. An intensive search operation has been launched to catch the culprits, the police officer added.

