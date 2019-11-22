Ludhiana court acquits Babbar Khalsa militant in 1995 case

A court here on Friday acquitted Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa militant, in a 1995 case of recovery of explosives, arms, and ammunition. Orders of his acquittal were issued by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Arun Vir Vashisth.

However, Hawara will continue to be lodged in jail in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Hawara is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail. Defense counsel Jaspal Singh Manjpura said that a case was registered against his client by the Kotwali police here on December 23, 1995, under provisions of the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Police had claimed that 5 kg RDX, one AK- 56 rifle with a magazine, 60 cartridges of AK 56, one remote control and one wireless set were recovered near new Kundan Puri here in the disclosure made after his arrest in 1995.

