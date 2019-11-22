India to host SCO forum of Young Scientists and Innovators next year

India will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Forum of Young Scientists and Innovators in 2020, a proposal it had mooted in the grouping's meeting on cooperation in the field of science and technology this week, a statement said on Friday. The 5th Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States Heads of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology and Permanent Working Group on S&T Cooperation concluded in Moscow, Russia on Thursday.

Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and Director General Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Dr. Shekhar Mande led the Indian delegation. Eight SCO member states' heads of delegation signed the Protocol of the 5th Meeting of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology at the end of the three-day meeting.

"The meeting agreed with India & proposal to host the SCO Forum of Young Scientists and Innovators in 2020," the statement said. The leaders also approved holding of joint competition for SCO Multilateral

R&D projects by the end of 2020, it added. Rules for joint competition and funding as well as financial support mechanism will be prepared and worked out in due course.

India will be the host of Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of SCO Member States in 2020, which will approve the Draft SCO Roadmap on cooperation between research institutions of SCO Member States for the period 2021-2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)