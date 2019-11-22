65th national convention of ABVP begins in UP

The 65th national convention of RSS-affiliated student's union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad began on Friday in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh. Around 2,000 ABVP members from across the country are attending the four-day-long convention, which is being held at Agra College.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the ABVP is "different" from other student organisations as it gives importance to national unity. "ABVP members are willing to do anything for national unity. This patriotic fervour reflects in any of the programmes of the ABVP," he said.

Sharma said the ABVP was also playing the role of preparing future leaders for the country. He attended the programme for a brief time though.

ABVP national president S Subbaiah, while addressing the convention, said decisions on Ram Janmabhoomi and Article 370 "showed national revivalism was taking place". The theme for the convention is 'Braj' to showcase the region's Braj culture.

Members from BJP's Agra unit, Agra mayor Naveen Jain and other party members attended the event on Friday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be attending the convention on Monday.

