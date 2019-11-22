International Development News
Development News Edition

HP: Instructor held following death of Chennai man in paragliding accident

  PTI
  • |
  Shimla
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:22 IST
HP: Instructor held following death of Chennai man in paragliding accident

Days after a youth from Chennai was killed in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the instructor was arrested on Friday on the charge of causing death due to negligence. The accident occurred at Dobhi near the popular tourist hotspot of Manali on November 18. While Arvind B (27), who was vacationing in the hill-state with his wife, was fell to his death while paragliding, the instructor, Haru Ram (30), sustained injuries.

Ram was arrested in connection with the case registered against him under IPC sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (causing death by rash or negligent act) on the complaint of Arvind's wife Priti, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. Ram will be produced in a local court on Saturday, the police officer said.

